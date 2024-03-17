Apple settles shareholder lawsuit for USD490M over China business claims

(MENAFN) Apple has agreed to a settlement outside of court, agreeing to pay USD490 million to shareholders who alleged that the tech giant provided misleading information regarding its business operations in China back in 2018.



The shareholders accused Apple, particularly CEO Tim Cook, of issuing statements in November 2018 that painted an overly optimistic picture of the company's performance in China, despite indications of a slowdown.



The settlement, which was submitted on Friday after nearly five years since the initiation of the case, awaits approval from a federal judge in Oakland.



During this period, Apple was grappling with the effects of China's economic deceleration, as well as escalating tensions between China and the United States.



When questioned about the matter during an earnings conference call, Cook acknowledged challenges in certain emerging markets, noting pressure on sales in countries such as Turkey, India, Brazil, and Russia.



"I wouldn't put China in that category," he stated.



Nevertheless, in the subsequent quarter, Apple reported earnings that fell short of targets for the first time since Tim Cook assumed the role of CEO in 2011.



Alongside Apple, shareholders, spearheaded by Norfolk County Council in the eastern region of Britain, had initiated a class action lawsuit against both CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

