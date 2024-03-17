Moscow clarifies why enlarged BRICS is going to maintain name

(MENAFN) Amidst the expansion of the BRICS economic group, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has confirmed that the bloc will retain its current name, emphasizing its status as a recognizable brand and trademark. Ryabkov clarified that despite the addition of new members, including Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates at the beginning of this year, the expanded group will continue to be known as BRICS, rather than adopting the suggested 'BRICS-plus' label. This decision was underscored during the 2023 BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, where the expansion was formalized.



BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has seen a significant increase in its political and economic influence, particularly in light of the stringent sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations following the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.



Despite these challenges, BRICS members have maintained their solidarity and cooperation, refraining from joining the Western campaign against Russia and instead bolstering trade ties with the country.



With the expanded BRICS now representing approximately 30 percent of the global economy and encompassing a combined population of approximately 3.5 billion individuals, or 45 percent of the world's inhabitants, the decision to retain the established name underscores the group's commitment to its identity and legacy as a prominent player on the international stage. Additionally, the expansion of BRICS signifies the bloc's continued relevance and potential for further growth, with the door left open for additional members to join in the future.

MENAFN17032024000045015687ID1107987021