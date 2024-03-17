Amir Issues Decision Restructuring Board Of Directors Of The Free Zones Authority

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Sunday Amiri Decision No. 9 of 2024, to restructure the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority.

The decision stipulated that the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority be reconstituted under the chairmanship of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, and Mansour bin Ibrahim Al Mahmoud as Vice-Chairman, with the membership of HE Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, HE Akbar Al-Baker, and HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Jamal, HE Mohammed Hassan Al-Maliki, Sheikh Ali bin Al-Waleed Al Thani, Yousef Mohammed Al-Jaidah, a representative of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and an experienced person chosen by the Prime Minister.

The decision stipulated that it be implemented, effective from the date of its issuance, and published in the Official Gazette.