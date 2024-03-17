Amman Stock Exchange Reports Moderate Trading Activity

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded Sunday's trading session with approximately 1.4 million shares traded across 1,784 transactions, totaling about JD2.5 million in trading value.The stock index experienced a slight decline, closing at 2,497, down by 0.10 percent from the previous session.Among publicly traded companies, 31 witnessed a decrease in share prices, while 22 saw an increase, and 23 remained unchanged.

