Statistics Department Reports High Public Access To Statistical Data

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) - The Department of Statistics reported that 96 percent of statistical data was made available to the public, with only 4 percent remaining unavailable.In its 2023 annual data monitoring report released on Sunday, the department disclosed receiving 633 requests for statistical data throughout the year.The report highlighted the second quarter of 2023 as the peak period for data requests, comprising approximately 26.6 percent of the total, while the third quarter saw the lowest demand. Demographic and social data accounted for the highest demand at 46.9 percent, followed by economic data at 36.5 percent. Economic data was the most sought-after category on the department's website, constituting 44.1 percent of all data requests.Researchers topped the list of data requestors at 28.6 percent, followed by the private sector at 21.6 percent, with media professionals showing the lowest demand at 1.9 percent. Comparing data requests over the past five years revealed that 2019 had the highest number of requests at 1,322, followed by 2020 and 2021 with 962 and 867 requests respectively. However, 2023 saw the lowest number of requests at 14.2 percent.The Department of Statistics said it is currently working on launching the National Interactive Data Center, aiming to digitize all data requests for easy access by researchers on their computers or tablets.