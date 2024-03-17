Royal Directives: Prioritizing Comprehensive Social Welfare Programs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 17 (Petra) - Since assuming constitutional duties, His Majesty King Abdullah II has prioritized enhancing citizens' living standards and expanding services while focusing on social protection as a fundamental priority.The royal vision emphasizes comprehensive social protection measures, aiming to uplift impoverished families into economically productive units, particularly aiding orphans, widows, and individuals with special needs.Targeting impoverished areas and families across Jordan, the royal initiatives aim to elevate living conditions, enhance economic empowerment, and foster productivity among families. These efforts span various sectors, including youth, economy, social welfare, health, and education, with a particular emphasis on involving women and youth in all endeavors.Complementary to government programs, the initiatives focus on youth employment, supporting development projects, boosting small-scale enterprises, and providing aid to vulnerable groups such as women, children, disabled individuals, orphans, and the elderly, thereby stimulating local community development.The Ministry of Social Development, under royal directives, has implemented housing projects for impoverished families nationwide, offering secure, healthy housing to promote stability.Over 5,200 families have benefited from this initiative across all governorates of Jordan, according to ministry reports.Recipients of the housing initiative express deep gratitude to King Abdullah II, emphasizing his consistent concern for needy families and his directives to provide suitable housing, reflecting his commitment to improving the living conditions of disadvantaged groups.Moreover, royal initiatives encompass empowering individuals with disabilities through establishing diagnostic and rehabilitation centers, providing transportation services, and supporting civil society institutions dedicated to their care.The "Hashemite Charity Parcels" initiative, distributing aid during important occasions like the King's birthday and Ramadan, provides vital support to needy families, offering relief, especially during Ramadan.Royal initiatives extend to financing productive projects for associations and supporting entities caring for orphans, the elderly, and individuals with special needs, with the aim of enhancing their services and societal impact.Leaders of beneficiary associations and institutions commend King Abdullah II for his initiatives, recognizing their significant contributions to improving services for target groups and enhancing institutional capabilities.These initiatives underscore a commitment to transitioning vulnerable segments of society towards self-sufficiency, productivity, and employment, thereby addressing poverty and unemployment challenges.