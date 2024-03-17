Shooting incident in Washington, D.C. leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Sunday morning, tragedy struck in Washington, D.C., as a shooting incident claimed the lives of two individuals and left five others wounded. The incident occurred near the intersection of 7th and P Street Northwest, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll addressed the media from the scene, providing preliminary details of the disturbing event.



According to Carroll, the shooting targeted a single location, resulting in seven individuals being shot. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and transported the five surviving victims, all of whom were adults, to nearby hospitals for treatment. At the time of the briefing, specific details regarding the conditions of the wounded were not immediately available, leaving the community anxious for updates on their well-being.



In the wake of the tragedy, Carroll appealed to the public for assistance in the investigation. Emphasizing the importance of community cooperation, he urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and aid law enforcement in their efforts to apprehend those responsible for the senseless violence. While the metropolitan police department had obtained a description of a suspect believed to be on foot, there was no immediate report of an arrest, leaving authorities and the public on edge as they sought answers and justice in the aftermath of the tragic incident.

