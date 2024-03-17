(MENAFN) Reports have emerged of Ukrainian attacks targeting polling stations in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions of Russia, where the ongoing presidential vote is taking place. According to electoral commissions in the affected regions, these attacks have raised concerns about the safety and integrity of the voting process.



In one incident on Saturday morning, Ukrainian forces allegedly dropped an explosive device from a drone, targeting a polling station in the village of Blagoveshchenka in Zaporozhye Region. While no casualties or material damage were reported, local electoral official Natalya Ryabenkaya described the device as "phosphorus ordnance," citing accounts from Russian military personnel at the scene. Despite the attack, electoral officials expressed determination to continue facilitating the voting process.



Similarly, on Friday, reports from the Kherson Region's election commission indicated that Ukrainian forces had shelled buildings in the city of Kakhovka and the village of Brilevka, resulting in injuries to an unspecified number of individuals. The commission lamented these incidents as attempts by the Kiev regime to obstruct citizens' freedom to vote. Despite the challenges, officials reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that locals could exercise their voting rights.



Additionally, authorities reported another incident where an improvised explosive device was detonated in a trash can outside a polling station in the city of Skadovsk. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this incident.



Despite the disruptions caused by these alleged attacks, voter turnout in both regions remained relatively high, with Kherson Region recording a turnout of 77 percent on the second day of voting, and Zaporozhye Region reporting over 72 percent of eligible voters casting their ballots.



The incidents highlight the tense atmosphere surrounding the presidential vote, particularly in regions that recently joined Russia following referendums held in late 2022. The attacks raise concerns about the safety of electoral processes and the potential impact on the legitimacy of the election outcome.

MENAFN17032024000045015687ID1107987003