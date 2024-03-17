UK defense minister aircraft gets subjected to GPS jamming

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence has raised concerns following an incident where a Royal Air Force (RAF) plane carrying Defence Secretary Grant Shapps experienced GPS jamming while flying near the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. While the Ministry did not directly attribute blame for the incident, British media reports are suggesting Russian involvement.



The incident occurred on Wednesday as Shapps was returning to the United Kingdom from Poland. A ministry spokesperson confirmed the electronic interference, emphasizing that it did not pose a threat to the aircraft's safety but acknowledged that it is not uncommon for aircraft to encounter GPS jamming near Kaliningrad, which is Russian territory.



Although the Ministry refrained from explicitly blaming Russia, government sources speaking to British media outlets suggested Moscow's likely involvement. However, no concrete evidence has been presented to support these claims.



While the RAF is equipped to handle such incidents, unnamed defense sources expressed concern over the potential risks posed to civilian aircraft and people's lives. They condemned the actions as irresponsible and emphasized the need for accountability.



Reports of GPS connectivity issues near Kaliningrad have been emerging over recent weeks, extending to neighboring countries like Poland, the Baltic region, southern Sweden, and northeastern Germany. This incident adds to the growing tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia amid heightened geopolitical concerns in the region.

