(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Shaky hands, long distance, darkness – if you are not up close and personal with the subject of your photo, a lot can come between you and the perfect shot. With the Samsung Galaxy S24, that is a thing of the past.

This Ramadan, embrace the power of AI on the Galaxy S24 camera to capture the essence of the holy month like never before. From the intricate details of mosques and minarets to the vibrant Ramadan decorations, the Galaxy S24’s ProVisual Engine uses upgraded hardware and new AI capabilities, ensuring you capture every moment with clarity and beauty without needing to be up close.



Introducing the ProVisual Engine: Galaxy S24’s Ramadan Companion



Newly introduced on the Galaxy S24 series, the ProVisual Engine is a revolutionary suite of AI image capture and editing tools dedicated to enhancing every step of the creative journey, from setting up a shot to taking and editing it. It includes Nightography, AI Zoom, Instant Slow-mo, Edit Suggestion, Generative Edits and Super High Dynamic Range (HDR), ensuring that distance no longer hinders your ability to document the rich Islamic architecture while trying to capture special Ramadan moments and expriences.



While AI is front and centre on Galaxy S24, it’s been playing a role in enhancing content creation since the Galaxy S10 series, which applied AI models, Neural Processing Units (NPUs) and large-scale datasets. Compared to those initial capabilities, Galaxy S24’s ProVisual Engine sports 112 AI models – 28 times more than Galaxy S10 – and 13 times the NPU performance for an intelligent Galaxy photography experience like never before.





Quad Tele System: Bringing Ramadan Moments Closer



The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Quad Tele system is a game-changer for photography enthusiasts who want to capture special Ramadan moments. Featuring state-of-the-art AI capabilities and hardware that capture the architectural magnificence of mosques - from the sweeping curves of their domes adorned with intricate geometric patterns to the finely etched calligraphy on their walls. Imagine you encounter the tranquillity of a beautifully designed contemporary mosque, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Quad Tele system ensures you can document this spiritual connection and the artistry that evokes it with clarity and beauty without needing to be up close. With the ability to zoom up to 10x optically, you can effortlessly encapsulate the serene and intricate details from a distance, without the need to switch lenses or modes, maintaining image clarity and vibrance in every shot.





How the Quad Tele System Works

Research shows that users have a strong demand for greater flexibility between the 3x and 10x zoom range. That’s why the Quad Tele System was created: to deliver optical quality images across a wide zoom range, from 2x to 10x. Samsung’s innovative approach ensures that each zoom level, from the more intimate 2x to the expansive 10x, is optimised to bring Ramadan’s precious moments closer, no matter the distance.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts advanced zoom capabilities perfect for capturing Ramadan’s vibrant scenes. For 2x zoom, it employs tetra binning to transform a 200MP image into a 50MP one, then smartly extracts a 12MP section for a clear, detailed photo. The 10x zoom works, similarly, starting with a 50MP image at 5x zoom and scaling it down to 12MP, with AI super-resolution enhancing clarity. AI-powered multi-frame processing ensures sharp images at all zoom levels. Additionally, at 3x and 5x, Galaxy S24 Ultra uses dedicated optical lens at 5x, thanks to a new 50MP sensor twice the size of previous models, much more detail is possible. This capability a valuable especially in low-light or dark conditions during far time or Maghreb onwards, where clearer and less noisy shots can be captured thanks to 60% larger pixels.





Enhanced ISP: Clarity in Every Ramadan Moment



Great Zoom isn’t just about magnification; it’s also about clarity, which is precisely what the Galaxy S24’s improved Image Signal Processing (ISP) delivers. The enhanced ISP, working in conjunction with both the front and rear cameras, dissects image segments to comprehend the scene, allowing for advanced editing. It fine-tunes elements such as sharpness, skin tone, and noise reduction, while also enhancing details for crisp imagery. The hardware-based ISP ensures optical quality images at 2x, 3x, and 5x zoom. AI ISP, previously reserved for 30x zoom and beyond, now also augments the clarity of digital zoom at intermediary levels like 1x, 2x, 3x, and 5x, ensuring every photo is captured with precision.



This Ramadan, let the Samsung Galaxy S24 be your window to capturing the moments that truly matter. With its advanced ProVisual Engine features, the Galaxy S24 is not just a smartphone; it’s your companion in preserving the captured moments of Ramadan through the lens of the Galaxy S24 Camera, as they were experienced in real life.







