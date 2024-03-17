CFI Receives 'Trading Platform of the Year' Award at Entrepreneur Middle East’s 2024 E-Business Awards

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 15th March 2024



CFI, the region's leading broker, proudly announced its recent triumph at the prestigious E-Business Awards hosted by Entrepreneur Middle East, where it was recognized as the 'Trading Platform of the Year.' This accolade solidifies CFI's position as a trailblazer in the online trading industry and highlights its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.



The 'Trading Platform of the Year' award category is a testament to CFI's exceptional performance, user experience, customer service, and technological advancement. CFI's platform stands out for its advanced technology and highly competitive conditions, including zero commission and the lowest industry spreads. This recognition reaffirms CFI's dedication to providing clients with an unparalleled trading experience.



"We are honored to receive the 'Trading Platform of the Year' award at the esteemed E-Business Awards," said Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI. "This achievement underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower our clients to thrive in the dynamic world of online trading. Furthermore, it solidifies our position as the leading broker in MENA."



The E-Business Awards, hosted by Entrepreneur Middle East, are among the most prestigious business events in the region, celebrating industry-leading enterprises that demonstrate outstanding achievements in digital innovation and business excellence.



Recently, CFI has launched several initiatives to enhance its clients' trading experience, notably, the integration of cutting-edge, AI-driven research and analysis tools accessible directly on its platform. With another award under its belt, CFI remains committed to remaining at the vanguard of industry trends and meeting the ever-evolving needs of traders, stamping the broker's reputation as a trusted partner for traders seeking cutting-edge technology and competitive trading conditions.







MENAFN17032024006667014463ID1107986999