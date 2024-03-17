Capital Bank Group and Thales Partner to Pioneer Middle Eastern Deployment of Cloud Instant Issuance

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank Group, a leading provider of personal and corporate banking services in Jordan, has taken a significant step towards its digital transformation by introducing the first-ever Middle Eastern deployment of Cloud Instant Issuance. In collaboration with Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies, Capital Bank Group aims to enhance the payment card issuance experience for its customers while driving the adoption of secure and efficient cloud-based solutions.

Thales’ cloud-based Instant Issuance solution emerged as the ideal choice, fulfilling all the key requirements of Capital Bank Group. By partnering with Thales, the bank ensures rapid deployment alongside existing branch equipment, a highly available infrastructure, and easy integration and scalability for other group affiliates.

Thales swiftly deployed Cloud Instant Issuance, which is backed by the industry-recognized PCI-DSS certification for securing transactions and cardholders’ data, across all of Capital Bank branches in Jordan. Customers can therefore receive their payment cards instantly at any branch, and then use them immediately both in-store and online. In addition to in-branch issuance, Thales’ solution is enabling Capital Bank Group to actively develop a network of secure and flexible self-service kiosks. These kiosks are connected to the Thales instant issuance solution, which further enhances convenience and accessibility for its customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Izzidin AbuSalameh, Group Chief Operations Officer stated, "Cloud Instant Issuance from Thales is a win-win for Capital Bank Group and our customers. This solution allows us to deploy, integrate, and scale rapidly and efficiently, providing our customers with rapid card fulfillment and the opportunity to start using their new card the moment they leave the branch."

Nassir Ghrous, Senior Vice President, Banking and Payment Services for Asia, Middle East and Africa at Thales, highlighted the groundbreaking nature of Capital Bank Group Middle Eastern deployment of Cloud Instant Issuance. He stated, "Our solution aligns perfectly with Capital Bank Group’s strategy of developing a differentiated and customer-focused offer in Jordan. We look forward to further enhancing their instant issuance service and delivering the benefits generated by a cloud-based approach."

Capital Bank Group's adoption of this Cloud Instant Issuance marks a significant milestone in the banking sector of the Middle East. This partnership demonstrates the Group’s commitment to innovation, simplification, and holistic financial solutions, ensuring that customers receive cutting-edge and secure payment card services.







