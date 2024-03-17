QF Students Lead ‘Falcon Fest’ Fundraising Event to Support Palestine

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation )

Doha, Qatar, 17 March 2024: Supporting the people of Palestine while also uniting the school community, a student-driven initiative at a Qatar Foundation school has emphasized the importance of charitable work and dedication to making a difference.



‘Falcon Fest’ was entirely organized by students at Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), part of QF's Pre-University Education, as a day of enjoyment and engagement for students, teachers, and families that also carried an important social message, with proceeds being contributed to Qatar Charity, specifically to aid the Palestinian cause.



"The primary purpose of our event is to collect funds for Palestine, demonstrating our unity with those impacted,” said Alia Al Thani, a 16-year-old student at QAD. “Through this event, we have expressed our firm support for them, and we are concentrating our efforts primarily on providing food, shelter, and medical aid.



“Beyond gathering donations, our ambition was to unite the school's community—students, teachers, and staff—for a day of enjoyment outside the classroom, fostering a sense of unity. This endeavor wasn't confined to our school alone; it encompassed all schools within QF, reaching out to the broader community.”



Al Thani explained that the project has enhanced students’ organizational skills, as they led its development from the initial planning stages to its execution on the ground. “This responsibility enabled us to acquire many skills, including leadership, teamwork, time management, problem-solving, and effective communication,” she said.



“It was not merely an exercise in event planning; it was an invaluable learning experience that equipped us with essential skills for the future."



Hamad Abdullah Al Nuaimi, a 16-year-old student at QAD, highlighted how the purpose of the event was to enhance community bonds, enrich student development, and encourage active participation and responsibility throughout their educational experiences beyond the classroom setting.



"Our goal is to foster a school atmosphere where everyone – students, teachers, and parents alike – plays a crucial role, makes a significant contribution, and is vital to our shared achievements." Al Nuaimi added.



Al Nuaimi explained that engaging in these activities has provided essential opportunities for learning and allowing for a positive contribution to the community, saying: “I gain insights and skills that not only foster my personal growth, but also allow me to give back and play a constructive role in the community."



Noura Al Thani, a 16-year-old student at QAD, believes events such as Falcon Fest significantly enhance students' sense of belonging within the school community, and says: "These events are not only popular, but also fortify the bonds within the school community."



"Through these events, we aim to extend our support to those affected by crises worldwide. Last year, our efforts were directed towards aiding the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, and this year we have focused on assisting our brothers and sisters in Palestine.”



“At school, we’re taught that our education isn’t just about personal development; it’s about contributing to the wellbeing of both our local and global communities. Leading this event allows us, as students, to not only develop our own skills, but also to bring our local community together for a moment of relaxation and enjoyment away from academic pressures. And it enables us to offer tangible support to the global community.



"Organizing the event was a challenge for us as students, given our limited experience. Yet the support from QF and QAD made it feel like we could achieve anything. They provided unparalleled assistance, from adopting the idea to turning this event into reality.”



And Muhammad Khaled Al-Zaini, a 15-year-old student at QAD, said: “Seeing the real results of what we've done is super rewarding for us as students. It feels like all the hard work and time we've put in means something and makes a difference in the real world.



“We're aiming to get every student involved in school, making it more fun and valuable for all of us. It's not just about getting good grades; it's about taking part in activities that make us feel connected and give us a say in what happens around us,"



"In the end, we want to be ready to take on big challenges out there in the world, believing we can make a difference in our community."







