OIC and the United Nations Office in Geneva Co-Organize an Event to Commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations Office in Geneva will be co-organizing an event in Geneva, at the Palais des Nations, on 15 March 2024 to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

�The commemoration will be organized in the framework of the implementation of UNGA resolution 76/254 calling for strengthened international efforts to foster a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace, based on respect for human rights and the diversity of religions and beliefs.

�The second edition of this International Day will aim to encourage all stakeholders to pursue their efforts in combatting religious intolerance, notably Islamophobia, by implementing the existing instruments. It will also call on all relevant stakeholders to strengthen international cooperation to address Islamophobia as a specific form of racism and adopt plans of action to prevent and combat it.

�The OIC Secretary-General and the Director General of the United Nations Office in Geneva will provide opening remarks. Mr. Volker T�rk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, will deliver a keynote address. The panel will also feature presentations by panelists who will shed light on the many facets of the scourges of intolerance, religious hatred, and violence and share their views about the best ways to combat them.





