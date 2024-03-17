Paramedic, Ambulance Driver Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, two people were injured in the Russian shelling of the village of Buhaivka in the Vovchansk community.
This was reported by the Kharkiv region's police on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"On March 17, around 09:15, Russians shelled the village of Buhaivka. The enemy struck the building where the temporary ambulance station is located. A fire broke out at the site of the hit. A one-storey house with adjacent buildings was damaged," the statement said.
A 36-year-old paramedic and a 56-year-old ambulance driver were injured. They were taken to a hospital in Kharkiv. The shelling also damaged two vehicles. Read also:
Russian army shells 14 settlements in Kherson
region overnight, four wounded
Experts are working at the scene.
Investigators launched criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As reported earlier, law enforcement officers documented 10 cases of damage to buildings and other structures as a result of shelling and fires in the Kharkiv region over the past day.
MENAFN17032024000193011044ID1107986988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.