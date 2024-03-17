Paramedic, Ambulance Driver Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, two people were injured in the Russian shelling of the village of Buhaivka in the Vovchansk community.

This was reported by the Kharkiv region's police on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"On March 17, around 09:15, Russians shelled the village of Buhaivka. The enemy struck the building where the temporary ambulance station is located. A fire broke out at the site of the hit. A one-storey house with adjacent buildings was damaged," the statement said.

A 36-year-old paramedic and a 56-year-old ambulance driver were injured. They were taken to a hospital in Kharkiv. The shelling also damaged two vehicles.

Experts are working at the scene.

Investigators launched criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported earlier, law enforcement officers documented 10 cases of damage to buildings and other structures as a result of shelling and fires in the Kharkiv region over the past day.