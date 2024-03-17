               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Gymnasts Qualified For Finals Of International Tournament


3/17/2024 7:08:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of the Azerbaijani national team reached the finals of the "Dutch Trampoline Open" 2024 trampoline gymnastics tournament held in Alkmaar, the Netherlands.

According to Azernews, Seljan Mahsudova, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Samira Huseynova, Omar Gasimli, who performed in the individual program, will participate in the final of the international tournament.

Also, our team consisting of Ali Niftaliyev, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ibrahim Mustafazade and Farhad Mustafayev won the right to participate in the decisive stage.

