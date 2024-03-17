Azerbaijani Gymnasts Qualified For Finals Of International Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of the Azerbaijani national team reached the finals of
the "Dutch Trampoline Open" 2024 trampoline gymnastics tournament
held in Alkmaar, the Netherlands.
According to Azernews, Seljan Mahsudova, Ammar Bakhshaliyev,
Ibrahim Mustafazade, Samira Huseynova, Omar Gasimli, who performed
in the individual program, will participate in the final of the
international tournament.
Also, our team consisting of Ali Niftaliyev, Ammar Bakhshaliyev,
Ibrahim Mustafazade and Farhad Mustafayev won the right to
participate in the decisive stage.
