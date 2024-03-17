Azerbaijan Demonstrates Model Of Global Peace

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mazahir Afandiyev
With the backdrop of the fourth industrial revolution ushering
in a new era of transformation, the developed nations of the
world-particularly those capable of maintaining their military and
economic stability-have become active participants in international
projects and the focal point of the emerging new order. They are
thus attempting to ascertain their place and pursue their interests
across the spectrum.
The more than two-year-long Russian-Ukrainian war has had a
profound effect on the international relations system and is
substantially impeding the development of a new political
architecture. Global peace is greatly threatened by issues
pertaining to the security of people living in the Middle East,
particularly the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and the Red Sea, the
European Union's eastward expansion policy, the rampant criminality
in Latin America, the competition between China and the United
States for economic dominance, and conflict hotspots around the
globe that are still unresolved.
Due to these threats, international organizations-such as
specialized international think tanks-as well as heads of state,
government, and foreign ministry are being forced to convene and
negotiate on how to maintain the sustainability of the
international peace system in the face of a collapsing global
community.
These politicians are well aware that fostering constructive
discussion via peace is currently the only way to end all
conflicts, better organize a new architecture of peace, and protect
the interests of powerful nations militarily and economically.
Taking into consideration the interests of the people who live
on its historical lands, the Republic of Azerbaijan, which has a
30-year modern political history, in turn, shows sensitivity to
global challenges and contributes to the preservation of its
independence and sovereignty as well as the achievement of
sustainable peace in the world.
It is no accident that Baku is the host city of the Global Baku
Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center since
2013. This event, which has already established an annual
tradition, enables a more thorough examination of numerous
significant global topics. I would like to draw attention to the
fact that the forum's membership, geographic reach, and
intellectual capacity all rise year over year.
More than 400 people from 68 countries are present at the XI
Global Baku Forum on the theme "The Restoration of the Destroyed
World," which got underway on March 14, 2024. Among them are
high-ranking officials from several nations as well as leaders of
international organizations. Herein lies a striking illustration of
faith in the determination and humanity of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and, undoubtedly, in President Ilham Aliyev.
During the Forum's opening ceremony, the President of Azerbaijan
emphasized that the world is changing rapidly and alerted the
attendees to the fact that regional events are becoming more global
in nature and that local events are becoming more significant in
their own regions. Consequently, the 44-day Second
Karabakh-Patriotic War, which concluded with Azerbaijan's victory
in 2020, and the one-day local counterterrorism operations carried
out in 2023 not only altered the political landscape of the South
Caucasus but also demonstrated the possibility of resolving
conflicts that appear insurmountable on a global scale.
In the last three years, Azerbaijan has destroyed or taken as
prized property Armenian military hardware, including heavy
machinery and armored vehicles valued at about six billion US
dollars: five billion US dollars in 2020 and one billion US dollars
in 2023. This will stop these weapons from being used against
civilians and for military purposes going forward and help bring
about peace in the region and around the world.
Therefore, the president of Azerbaijan's speech at the XI Global
Baku Forum and the ideas he expressed call for simplifying current
strategies, taking into account the interests of all peoples, and
working toward the organization of a sustainable peace system. The
ideas of President İlham Aliyev are further evidence that
Azerbaijan serves as a global herald for security and peace.
Mazahir Afandiyev is the Member of the Milli Majlis (the
Azerbaijani Parliament).
