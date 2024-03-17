Scholz says EU intends on utilizing Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant move amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced plans to utilize the interest accrued from frozen Russian assets in the European Union (EU) to finance the purchase of weapons for Ukraine. The decision comes following the freezing of approximately USD300 billion of Russian Central Bank funds by Western countries in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, with Euroclear, a Brussels-based clearinghouse, holding around EUR191 billion (USD205 billion) of these funds. This amount has accumulated nearly EUR4.4 billion in interest over the past year.



Chancellor Scholz revealed the plan during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin. He stated, "We will use windfall profits from Russian assets frozen in Europe to financially support the purchase of weapons for Ukraine." Additionally, Scholz announced the intention to establish a "new capability coalition for long-range rocket artillery," with procurement set to occur "on the overall world market."



However, specific details regarding the implementation of this initiative were not provided by the German leader. It remains unclear whether Scholz's announcement pertains to a new initiative entirely or is linked to a previously announced "long-range" scheme introduced by President Macron in February.



This decision aligns with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's earlier suggestion of utilizing the interest from frozen Russian assets to procure weapons for Ukraine.



Nonetheless, reports indicate that certain European Union member states, including Malta, Luxembourg, and Hungary, have expressed reservations about the plan, citing concerns over its potential ramifications.



Meanwhile, Moscow has vehemently opposed any actions targeting its assets, labeling them as "theft" and warning that such moves would violate international law. Russia has emphasized that any seizure of funds would not only undermine Western currencies but also destabilize the global financial system and the world economy.



As discussions surrounding the utilization of frozen Russian assets continue within the European Union, the decision to allocate interest towards the procurement of weapons for Ukraine underscores the bloc's commitment to supporting the country amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

MENAFN17032024000045015687ID1107986956