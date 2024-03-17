Austrian FM declares 95 percent of Western firms remained in Russia

(MENAFN) Austria's Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, has stated that despite the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the vast majority of Western companies have chosen to maintain their operations in Russia. Speaking at a press conference alongside United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Vienna, Schallenberg emphasized the significant engagement of Austrian firms in both Russia and Ukraine, highlighting Austria's position as the sixth largest investor in the Ukrainian economy.



Schallenberg revealed that approximately 95 percent of Western companies, including Austrian businesses, have opted to continue their presence in Russia. While acknowledging this reality, he also emphasized the importance of fully respecting international restrictions placed on Moscow in response to its military actions in Ukraine, stressing that there should be no exceptions.



The Foreign Minister attributed Russia's use of gas and grain as leverage in the conflict to President Vladimir Putin. In response to this, Austria has committed to reducing its reliance on Russian gas, aiming to achieve complete independence by 2027. Schallenberg underscored the significance of solidarity between Vienna and Washington in addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting the need for joint efforts to address the ongoing crisis.



However, recent reports have indicated pressure from the United States on one of Austria's largest banks, Raiffeisen Bank International, to withdraw from Russia. The United States Treasury's Acting Assistant Secretary, Anna Morris, reportedly warned Austrian officials and representatives from the bank about potential consequences, including exclusion from the United States financial system, if they fail to comply with the demand.

