Hungary criticizes ‘leftist activist’ address by American envoy

(MENAFN) The United States ambassador to Hungary, David Pressman, has come under fire from Hungarian officials for delivering a speech that Budapest described as more reminiscent of "leftist activism" than a diplomatic address befitting an ambassador. Pressman's remarks, delivered at the Central European University (CEU) in Budapest during an event marking Hungary's 25th anniversary of joining NATO, touched on a range of contentious issues between the two nations.



In his speech, Pressman outlined a litany of grievances, including Hungary's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its reluctance to grant local license plates to United States troops stationed in the country. He also accused Hungary of becoming "increasingly isolated" from the NATO alliance and emphasized the importance of maintaining ties between the two countries regardless of their respective leadership.



However, Hungarian State Secretary Tamas Menczer criticized Pressman's speech, characterizing it as more aligned with the rhetoric of a "leftist activist" than that of a diplomatic envoy. Menczer took issue with Pressman's personal criticisms of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accusing him of viewing the United States as an "adversary" and interfering in domestic affairs while decrying foreign interference at home.



Pressman's remarks also drew attention to Orban's alleged baseless claims about United States government attempts to overthrow his administration, as well as his involvement in United States partisan political events. The Hungarian government viewed Pressman's speech as unwarranted interference in internal affairs and a departure from the norms of diplomatic discourse between nations.



The criticism leveled against Pressman's speech underscores the strained relations between the United States and Hungary, with tensions exacerbated by differing views on various geopolitical issues. As both countries navigate their relationship, the fallout from Pressman's remarks highlights the challenges of maintaining diplomatic decorum in an increasingly polarized global landscape.

