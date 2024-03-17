Central Bank: Turkey’s private sector's foreign debt drops to USD162B in January

(MENAFN) According to the Central Bank's report released on Friday, the outstanding debt received from abroad by the Turkish private sector amounted to USD162 billion in January, representing a decrease of USD1.7 billion compared to the end of 2023. The data provided in the report revealed that long-term loans totaled USD152.7 billion, experiencing a decline of USD1.8 billion, while short-term loans reached USD9.3 billion, indicating an increase of USD158 million during the same period.
In terms of currency composition, the Central Bank noted that 58.7 percent of long-term loans were denominated in US dollars, 35.5 percent in euros, 2.2 percent in Turkish lira, and 3.6 percent in other currencies. On the other hand, 42.7 percent of short-term loans were in US dollars, 28.8 percent in euros, 22.7 percent in Turkish lira, and 5.8 percent in other currencies.
Furthermore, the report highlighted that a significant portion of long-term loans, accounting for 37.5 percent, were acquired by financial institutions, while non-financial institutions received 62.5 percent of these loans. Meanwhile, financial institutions dominated the distribution of short-term loans, securing 71 percent of the total amount.
