(MENAFN) Officials reported that a Russian ballistic missile attack struck homes in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Friday, followed by a second missile targeting first responders who arrived at the scene. The attack resulted in the death of at least 16 individuals, including a paramedic and an emergency service worker, with at least 53 others sustaining injuries from the Iskander-M missiles.



This tragic incident unfolded against the backdrop of Russians participating in a presidential election, widely expected to secure Vladimir Putin's rule for another six years amidst his crackdown on dissent. Additionally, the attack occurred as the war in Ukraine enters its third year, further exacerbating tensions in the region.



Emergency officials and regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported that the strike damaged at least 10 houses in Odesa and caused a blaze, also damaging emergency service equipment. The deliberate tactic of launching a second missile at the same location, aimed at hitting rescuers, is referred to in military terms as a "double tap," often resulting in civilian casualties.



In response to the devastating attack, Kiper announced that Odesa would observe a day of mourning on Saturday, marking the second such observance in less than two weeks amidst the ongoing conflict.

