Inter Miami wins without Messi as Suarez makes game-changing impact from bench

(MENAFN) Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino commended Luis Suarez for his impactful performance, stating that the Uruguayan striker played a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the game. Suarez, who entered the match as a substitute, scored two goals to secure a 3-1 victory over DC United in Major League Soccer on Saturday.



Despite Miami's recent struggles without Lionel Messi, extending back to September with a winless streak spanning seven games, the Argentine star was once again absent for the match at Audi Field. Despite this track record, Manager Gerardo Martino opted to leave Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba on the bench.



DC United took an early lead when Jared Stroud capitalized on a Mateusz Kilch pass, swiftly firing a first-time shot past Drake Callender. However, Miami swiftly equalized just ten minutes later. Leonardo Campana, leading the Miami attack in place of Suarez, initially saw his header saved by Alex Bono. However, after DC United failed to clear the ball, Campana managed to turn in the rebound, slotting it into the net after being set up by Federico Redondo.



Miami had a chance to take the lead just before half-time when Sergio Busquets delivered an excellent cross-field pass to set up Robert Taylor. However, Taylor's low drive hit the outside of the post, narrowly missing the target.



In the 62nd minute, Luis Suarez was brought on as a substitute, and the 37-year-old forward proved to be the difference maker. Just ten minutes after entering the field, Suarez finished off a well-crafted move, turning in a low cross from Campana at the back post to put Miami ahead.



The victory was sealed when Diego Gomez, Miami's powerful Paraguayan midfielder, won possession in the center of the pitch and initiated a break forward. Suarez, initially faced with obstructed access to goal, managed to create space for himself and execute a chip shot that Bono attempted to claw at but ultimately could not prevent from crossing the line.

MENAFN17032024000045015839ID1107986937