Pentagon demands USD6.5 billion to refill stocks exhausted by assistance to Ukraine

(MENAFN) According to a document obtained by Bloomberg, the United States Defense Department has urged Congress to allocate a minimum of USD6.5 billion to replenish its depleted stocks after two years of continuous weapon deliveries to Ukraine. The Pentagon has highlighted the urgency of replenishment, prioritizing it in proposals submitted to Congress last month.



The requested funding aims to cover a wide range of weaponry, ammunition, and critical components essential for the production of various munitions, including 155mm shells, HARM anti-radar missiles, Patriot interceptors, GMLRS rockets, and anti-tank TOWs. Although the immediate replenishment needs are estimated at USD6.5 billion, reports suggest that the total deficit could exceed USD10 billion.



Failure to address this shortfall could significantly strain the United States military's capabilities, as noted by sources speaking to Politico, highlighting the critical importance of securing the necessary funds. Despite having provided substantial support totaling over USD75 billion in cash and equipment for Ukraine's war effort by the end of last year, further assistance halted after Congress exhausted its approved funding.



President Joe Biden's administration has requested over USD60 billion in supplemental aid for Ukraine, yet efforts to release the funds have faced obstacles from the Republican-controlled House. Biden has expressed frustration over Congress's reluctance to allocate additional aid, attributing recent battlefield losses experienced by Ukraine, such as the fall of Avdeevka to Russian forces, to delays in securing funding.

MENAFN17032024000045015687ID1107986925