Iran's GDP grows 4.5 percent in 9 months

(MENAFN) According to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Iran's gross domestic product (GDP), inclusive of oil revenues, expanded by 4.5 percent during the initial nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21 to December 21, 2023, when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The CBI further revealed that excluding oil revenues, the GDP saw a growth of 3.5 percent, as reported by IRNA.



Earlier assessments by the Statistical Centre of Iran (SCI) had indicated a GDP growth rate of 5.1 percent during the third quarter of the ongoing Iranian calendar year, with the figure dropping to 2.5 percent when excluding oil revenues. Notably, the data from SCI highlighted significant growth in the oil and gas sector, which surged by 21.8 percent during the autumn of the current Iranian year. Additionally, the industry sector witnessed a growth of 1.3 percent, the mining sector expanded by 0.3 percent, and the services sector saw a notable growth of 4.6 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.



In the preceding Iranian calendar year 1401, which concluded on March 20, the CBI reported a four percent growth in Iran's GDP. Excluding oil revenues, this growth rate stood at 3.5 percent. The CBI data further delineated positive GDP growth across all four quarters of the preceding year, with growth rates of 1.9 percent, 3.9 percent, 4.9 percent, and 5.3 percent recorded from the first to the fourth quarter, respectively. These figures collectively provide insights into Iran's economic performance, demonstrating resilience and growth in various sectors over the specified periods.

