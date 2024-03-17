Report states Trump commanding CIA mission against China

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump reportedly approved a clandestine CIA campaign aimed at undermining the Chinese government and shaping public opinion against its leadership, according to a recent Reuters report citing sources familiar with the operation.



The campaign, initiated in 2019, allegedly involved a team of operatives utilizing fake online personas to disseminate negative narratives about Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration and leak disparaging intelligence to foreign media outlets.



The report indicates that the CIA's efforts included spreading allegations on Chinese social media platforms, suggesting that members of the ruling Communist Party were engaged in financial improprieties such as hiding money overseas. Additionally, China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative was portrayed as corrupt and wasteful. The purported objective of the operation was to instigate paranoia among top Chinese leaders and compel the government in Beijing to allocate resources to counter perceived threats to its internet space.



Sources familiar with the operation described it as a response to China's own covert activities aimed at enhancing its global influence over the years. However, a spokesperson for the CIA declined to confirm the existence of the program when contacted by Reuters. In response to the revelations, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Washington of weaponizing public platforms to disseminate false information and manipulate international opinion.



During his presidency, Trump notably shifted United States foreign policy focus from the Middle East to China, designating the country as America's primary "strategic competitor" in the 2018 National Defense Strategy. His administration also initiated a protracted trade war with Beijing, reflecting heightened tensions between the two global powers.

MENAFN17032024000045015687ID1107986920