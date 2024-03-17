Federal Reserve fines JPMorgan Chase USD350M for monitoring failures

(MENAFN) The US Federal Reserve imposed a fine of approximately USD350 million on JPMorgan Chase, citing insufficient monitoring practices. This penalty reflects regulatory concerns over the bank's oversight mechanisms and compliance procedures.



On Thursday, the Federal Reserve announced that its board had levied a fine of approximately USD98.2 million against the American multinational financial institution for what it described as "an inadequate program to monitor firm and client trading activities for market misconduct."



This penalty underscores regulatory concerns regarding the bank's oversight mechanisms and its ability to detect and prevent market misconduct effectively. Inadequate monitoring practices in trading activities can potentially lead to market manipulation, insider trading, or other forms of misconduct that undermine market integrity and investor confidence.



"The Board's action requires JPMorgan Chase to review and take corrective action to address the firm's inadequate monitoring practices, which occurred between 2014 and 2023," the statement noted.



"The Board's action was taken in coordination with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The penalties announced by the Board and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency total approximately USD348.2 million," it further mentioned.

