Macron faces counterattack over U-turn on rape regulation

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has sparked controversy and faced backlash following his unexpected announcement supporting the inclusion of consent as a defining factor in the country's criminal definition of rape. Macron's statement, made during a meeting with members of the feminist association Choisir la cause des femmes on International Women’s Day, marked a significant departure from France's previous stance on the issue, particularly evident in its opposition to a similar proposal in a European Union directive just a month prior.



In his remarks to the women's rights group, Macron expressed his agreement with the incorporation of consent into French law, pledging to enact this change. This move reflects a growing demand from women's rights advocates who argue that the current legal definition of rape, which focuses on elements such as violence and coercion, fails to adequately address the issue of consent. They contend that by not explicitly recognizing lack of consent as constituting rape, the legal system contributes to low conviction rates for sexual offenses.



However, Macron's declaration has drawn sharp criticism and raised eyebrows due to its stark contrast with France's official position on the matter. France, alongside several other European Union member states, had previously opposed the inclusion of a consent-based definition of rape in European Union law, citing concerns about jurisdiction and the cross-border nature of such crimes. The decision to reject the proposal last month placed France alongside countries like Hungary, Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands, prompting questions about the consistency of Macron's recent statements.



The public reaction to Macron's U-turn on rape law highlights the complexity of navigating legal and social issues surrounding sexual violence. While his endorsement of incorporating consent into French law may be welcomed by advocates, the apparent discrepancy with France's stance at the European Union level has sparked debate and scrutiny. As discussions on this matter continue, Macron's statement underscores the ongoing challenges in addressing sexual violence and ensuring justice for survivors within the legal framework.

