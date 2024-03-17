Housing starts in Canada surges by 14 percent in February

(MENAFN) According to figures released by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) on Friday, housing starts in Canada experienced a notable surge of 14 percent in February. The number of units initiated during this period surpassed expectations by a significant margin, standing at 253,468 units compared to 223,176 units in January, as detailed in the CMHC statement.



Market projections had anticipated a figure around 227,000 units, highlighting the unexpected strength of the housing market during the reported period. This increase in housing starts marks a significant turnaround from the previous year when Canada witnessed a substantial decline in May, with housing starts plummeting by 23 percent to 202,494 units – marking the lowest level seen in over three years.



Bob Dugan, Chief Economist at CMHC, emphasized in the statement that both the total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate and the trend of housing starts exhibited positive growth in February. This suggests a favorable trajectory for the housing market, indicating resilience and potential for sustained momentum in the coming months. The surge in housing starts not only reflects growing confidence among developers and homebuilders but also underscores the robust demand for housing in Canada amidst evolving economic conditions and changing consumer preferences.



"This was due to growth in actual year-over-year starts, driven by higher multi-unit starts, particularly in Toronto and Vancouver," he pointed out. "As the national housing shortage continues, the focus for developers continues to shift towards multi-unit construction in Canada’s major centres."

MENAFN17032024000045015839ID1107986915