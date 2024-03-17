US stock exchanges commence Friday trading session with notable losses

(MENAFN) On Friday, US stock exchanges commenced trading with notable losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 72 points, which is equivalent to 0.19 percent, to reach 38,833 by 9:37 AM EDT (1337GMT).



Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a drop of 29 points, or 0.56 percent, reaching 5,121. At the same time, the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 128 points, or 0.79 percent, to stand at 16,000 at the time.



In the meantime, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the fear index, increased by 2.3 percent to 14.73. Additionally, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond rose by 0.3 percent to 4.311 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index edged up by 0.06 percent to 103.43, while the euro strengthened by 0.08 percent to USD1.0890 against the greenback.



Among commodities, precious metals exhibited mixed performance. Gold experienced a slight decline of 0.2 percent to USD2,158 per ounce, whereas silver saw an increase of 1.3 percent, reaching USD25.14 per ounce.



In the energy sector, oil rates observed a decrease of approximately 0.7 percent. The global benchmark Brent crude was priced at USD84.81 per barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude stood at USD80.64 per barrel.

