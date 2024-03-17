US import, export rates increase in February, exceeding market expectations

(MENAFN) Data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a division of the Labor Department, revealed that both import and export prices in the United States experienced a monthly increase in February, surpassing market forecasts.



Import prices in the US rose by 0.3 percent during the month, marking the second consecutive month of growth.



Expectations had predicted a gain of 0.2 percent, following an increase of 0.8 percent in January.



"The February and January advances were the first consecutive increases since September and August 2023," the agency stated in a declaration. "The February increase was the largest advance since a 6.4-percent rise in September 2023."



"Prices for import fuel rose 1.8 percent in February, after advancing 1.2 percent the previous month," it further mentioned. "Higher prices for petroleum and natural gas in February each contributed to the overall increase in import fuel prices."



However, when viewed on an annual basis, US import prices in January recorded a decrease of 0.8 percent.



Conversely, export prices witnessed a rise of 0.8 percent in February compared to the previous month.



Market projections had anticipated a more modest 0.2 percent increase, while January's gain was revised upward from 0.8 percent to 0.9 percent.



However, on an annual basis, prices for US exports experienced a decline of 1.8 percent in February compared to the same period the previous year.



"That was the smallest 12-month drop since the index decreased 0.8 percent from February 2022 to February 2023," the declaration mentioned.

