Bitcoin retreats from record highs, signaling pause in crypto market surge

(MENAFN) On Friday, Bitcoin experienced a retreat from its recent record-high levels, signaling a pause in the recent surge observed in the cryptocurrency market. As of 9:06 a.m. EDT, the price of Bitcoin hovered around USD68,100, reflecting a daily loss of 6.5 percent, erasing much of the gains seen over the past week. This data comes from CoinMarketCap, a platform tracking digital asset prices.



The cryptocurrency, renowned as the world's largest, had reached an unprecedented peak of USD73,666 on Thursday, marking the highest point in its 15-year history. However, it subsequently dipped to USD71,390, representing a daily loss of 2.3 percent.



Bitcoin has been on a notable upward trajectory since January 11, following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This regulatory move has enabled investors, particularly financial institutions, to engage in Bitcoin trading without possessing the underlying asset.



Meanwhile, Ethereum, the leading alternative cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also experienced a decline of 5.6 percent, trading at USD3,718 as of 9:08 a.m. EDT.



Other altcoins witnessed significant price drops, with some plummeting by as much as 14 percent, as reported by CoinMarketCap.



At the time, the overall value of the cryptocurrency market decreased by 6.6 percent to USD2.57 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto market stood at 51.9 percent, while Ethereum held a dominance of 17.3 percent. These figures indicate the shifting dynamics within the cryptocurrency landscape amidst the recent market fluctuations.

MENAFN17032024000045015839ID1107986911