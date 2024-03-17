Germany sees 18.1 percent surge in bankruptcies in February

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Federal Statistical Office Destatis on Friday, there was a notable surge in the number of bankruptcies in Germany during February, showing an increase of 18.1 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. This trend follows a significant rise of 26.2 percent recorded in January 2024, indicating a sustained pattern of economic challenges for businesses in the country.



Since June 2023, Germany has experienced consistently high double-digit growth rates in insolvencies. Despite this, standard insolvency figures during this period remained marginally lower than those observed before the onset of the pandemic. The prolonged economic strain stemming from the global health crisis continues to weigh heavily on businesses across various sectors, contributing to the escalation in bankruptcy filings.



The Federal Statistical Office highlighted that corporate bankruptcies saw a substantial increase of 22.1 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year. This underscores the significant financial pressures faced by companies in navigating the economic turmoil exacerbated by the pandemic. In total, 17,814 firms filed for insolvency in Germany throughout 2023, reflecting the severity of the economic challenges and the resulting impact on the business landscape. These figures underscore the ongoing need for targeted interventions and support mechanisms to assist businesses in weathering the economic uncertainty and mitigating the adverse effects of financial distress.

