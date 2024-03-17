Left-wing MP warns coworkers not to play with German lives

(MENAFN) Sahra Wagenknecht, a veteran left-wing politician in Germany, has issued a stark warning to lawmakers considering the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, asserting that such a move would jeopardize the lives of millions of Germans. Wagenknecht emphasized that arming Ukraine with these missiles would not alter the course of the conflict and could potentially escalate tensions further.



Despite persistent requests from Kiev for the supply of Taurus missiles, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has consistently rejected the possibility, citing concerns over the weapon's long range and its potential to exacerbate the conflict. Scholz has argued that deploying Taurus missiles, which are manufactured in Germany, would imply the presence of Bundeswehr troops on Ukrainian soil, a scenario deemed unacceptable by the German government.



While the German parliament recently voted against providing Taurus missiles to Ukraine, critics from both the opposition and within the ruling 'traffic light' coalition have urged Chancellor Scholz to reconsider this decision. However, Wagenknecht cautioned against succumbing to pressure, asserting that arming Ukraine would only serve to entangle Germany further in the conflict and provoke Russia.



Addressing her colleagues in the Bundestag, Wagenknecht stressed that the international community recognizes the futility of Ukraine's military efforts and that providing Taurus missiles would not alter this reality. Instead, she warned that Germany's involvement in supplying weaponry to Ukraine would be perceived as taking sides in the conflict and could escalate tensions with Russia.



Wagenknecht's remarks underscore the ongoing debate within Germany over its role in the Ukraine conflict and the delicate balance between supporting Kiev and avoiding actions that could exacerbate the situation. As calls for military assistance to Ukraine persist, Wagenknecht's cautionary stance serves as a reminder of the potential consequences for German security and stability in the region.

