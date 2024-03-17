Shehnaaz Gill's Movie Dream Is To Recreate Madhubala’S Look On Screen

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill talks about why she would want to recreate yesteryear legendary actress Madhubala's look onscreen.

“I love the yesteryear's actresses. There was so much charm and natural beauty in them. Madhubala is the best to recreate,” Shehnaaz told IANS on the sidelines of LFW x FDCI.

Shehnaaz in real life is a regular girl, when it comes to her fashion sensibilities.

“I am very casual at home. You will usually find me in shorts and in my brothers T-shirts. I'm just a regular girl at home,” she said, when asked what is her go to outfits in real life.

But that does not stop her from experimenting.

“How can I describe that. Everyday is a new experience. I want to try everything and experience everything in life. I am not like that I would want a particular look.”

“I want to look hot and I am experimental, make me wear anything and I'll carry it very well,” she added.