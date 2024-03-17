Ex-Uttarakhand MLA Dhan Singh Negi Quits Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Dehradun, March 17 (IANS) Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, exodus from the Congress in Uttarakhand continued when on Sunday former Tehri MLA Dhan Singh Negi resigned from the party.
Dhan Singh Negi has sent his resignation letter to state Congress chief Karan Mahara.
In his resignation letter, Dhan Singh Negi wrote, "I am resigning from the primary membership of the party for personal reasons."
Disappointed over not getting a ticket in the Assembly elections in 2022, he had quit the BJP and joined the Congress.
In the past seven days, Manish Khanduri, Laxmi Rana, Vijaypal Sajwan, Malchand and Anukriti Gosain have quit the Congress.
The Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand will be held on April 19 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.
