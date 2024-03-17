‘Tatweer Real Estate Development’ and ‘Alfaisal University’ Offer Real Estate Education Program for Students

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2024 — Tatweer Real Estate Development and Alfaisal University have announced a new partnership aimed at providing a real estate training program designed for university students.



The partnership was signed by HRH Dr. Maha Bint Mishari Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Vice President of External Relations and Advancement at Alfaisal University, and Sheikh Hizam Bin Saedan, MD of Tatweer. The new partnership aims to equip university students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the world of real estate after graduation.



The program is designed to offer hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to real-world projects in the real estate industry, empowering students to apply their academic learning practically. It will also prepare them to emerge as leaders in the real estate sector, overcome any challenges, and become pioneers of the future.



Sheikh Hizam Bin Saedan, MD of Tatweer, commented: “We are proud of our partnership with Alfaisal University. This collaboration serves as proof of trust in our work and expertise, perfectly aligning with our efforts to empower individuals and organizations, and to nurture the next generation of Saudi leaders. It also reinforces our commitment to support Saudi Vision 2030 in building a knowledge-based economy.”









-End-





MENAFN17032024005513012199ID1107986900