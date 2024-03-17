Poll shows crypto stalwarts favors Trump

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by crypto investment firm Paradigm has shed light on the political leanings of cryptocurrency holders in the United States, indicating a preference for former President Donald Trump among this demographic. According to the survey, which polled 1,000 eligible voters on their relationship with virtual currencies and political affiliations, 19 percent reported having purchased cryptocurrency at some point. Among these respondents, 7 percent claimed to currently hold more than USD1,000 in cryptocurrencies, while 1 percent stated ownership of over USD10,000.



The findings suggest a significant presence of cryptocurrency owners within the United States electorate, estimated at over 11 million individuals out of the 161 million registered voters. For this group, policies related to virtual currencies hold considerable importance, with 69 percent expressing dissatisfaction with the current financial system.



Of the surveyed crypto owners, 48 percent indicated their intention to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming November Presidential election, while 38 percent expressed support for incumbent President Joe Biden. Notably, 43 percent of these voters recalled having voted for Biden in the 2020 election, with 39 percent casting their ballots for Trump. Paradigm suggests that Biden's crypto policies over the past four years may have contributed to a shift in voter allegiance within the crypto community.



Despite the clear preference for Trump among crypto holders, the survey also highlights a lack of trust in either the Democratic or Republican parties concerning crypto-related policies.



Nearly half of the respondents (49 percent) stated that they have no confidence in either party's approach to crypto issues.



In response to the survey findings, Justin Slaughter and Dominique Little of Paradigm emphasized the importance of policymakers demonstrating bold leadership in crafting crypto policy. They underscored the significant portion of voters within the crypto community seeking clarity and direction from policymakers on issues related to virtual currencies.



Overall, the survey results provide valuable insights into the intersection of cryptocurrency ownership and political preferences in the United States, signaling the emergence of a distinct voting bloc with specific interests and concerns regarding crypto regulation and policy.

