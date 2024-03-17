UN replies to Ukrainian raid close to Russian nuclear plant

(MENAFN) In response to recent events near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the collective responsibility of all parties involved in maintaining the facility's security. Amidst allegations from staff at the Russian-operated plant accusing Ukrainian forces of dropping a bomb near fuel tanks containing diesel for backup generators, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric underscored the critical importance of safeguarding the nuclear site during a press briefing on Thursday.



Expressing deep concern over the situation surrounding the nuclear power plant, Dujarric stressed the imperative for all stakeholders to ensure and guarantee its safety. He emphasized the potential catastrophic consequences of any security breaches, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts to avert such scenarios.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog, acknowledged awareness of the incident but refrained from further commentary on the matter. Meanwhile, plant director Yury Chernuk detailed the harrowing proximity of the improvised bomb, composed of explosives wrapped in foil, dropped just five meters away from the perimeter fence. Despite causing no damage or casualties, Chernuk warned of the severe implications if the fuel tanks were compromised, highlighting the drastic reduction in the plant's emergency preparedness.



The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Europe's largest of its kind, came under Moscow's control in 2022 amidst escalating tensions with Ukraine. Following the formal transfer of management to Rosatom after the incorporation of Zaporozhye Region into Russia following a referendum, the plant has remained a focal point of geopolitical tensions.



As concerns mount over potential security threats to the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, the international community faces a critical juncture in ensuring the safety and stability of nuclear installations amidst ongoing conflicts. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance required to navigate geopolitical tensions while safeguarding vital infrastructure with far-reaching implications for global safety and security.

