Rio De Janeiro Faces Unseen Heat Levels, Exceeds 60°C

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio de Janeiro recently experienced an unprecedented heat index, soaring above 60°C for the first time in over a decade amidst a national heatwave.



The city's Operations Center noted a staggering 60.1°C (140° F) heat index in Guaratiba, a western district, at 10:20 AM.



This event has set a new high since the inception of the Alerta Rio System in 2014, a city initiative that monitors weather conditions.



This system calculates the heat index by considering both air temperature and humidity, indicating that both factors reached critical levels.



Guaratiba's unique geography is particularly noteworthy. It is positioned near the sea, making it prone to increased humidity and morning warmth due to northern winds.



This combination significantly impacts the local heat index, pushing it to record highs.



The entire city felt the heat, with the north zone's Irajá district hitting a peak temperature of 40.3°C on the same day.



The forecast predicts an escalation, with Sunday expected to bring temperatures as high as 42°C and the heat index potentially surpassing 50°C once again.







In response, Rio's Municipal Health Department is urging residents to adopt measures to mitigate heat-related risks.



These include staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day (10 AM to 4 PM), applying sunscreen, and opting for lightweight clothing.



Such precautions are essential for preventing heat-related health issues as the city navigates through this intense heat period.

Background

In a historic climate milestone, global temperatures exceeded 1.5 °C for the first time in over a year in 2023.



EU's Copernicus and WMO confirm El Niño's impact on the record warmth of 2023. This event signals the significant impact of human activities on our planet.



The 2015 Paris Agreement set the 1.5°C limit to mitigate severe climate impacts.



The breach calls for immediate actio , with leaders like UN Secretary-General António Guterres urging for drastic emission cuts and a shift to renewable energy.

