(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer schedule features key matches in the Paulista Championship with São Paulo, Santos, and RB Bragantino, alongside Manchester United versus Liverpool in England and other European league highlights.



Highlights include the Paulista Championship quarter-finals, an English FA Cup classic, and various European competitions.



São Paulo faces Novorizontin at Morumbi, aiming for a semi-final spot. They secured their quarter-final position last Sunday with a last-minute 3-2 win over Ituano.



With one of the best records, Santos meets Portuguesa at Vila Belmiro, favored to advance.



In England, the Liverpool vs. Manchester United clash is a key event. Liverpool is fighting for Premier League leadership, and United hopes home support will make a difference.







The Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona match is also a focal point in the Spanish Championship.

Sunday's Soccer Matches: Viewing Options and Highlights:

Paulista Championship

- 4:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Inter de Limeira - Cazé TV and Paulistão Play

- 4:00 PM - Santos vs. Portuguesa - TNT, Max, and Paulistão Play

- 6:00 PM - São Paulo vs. Novorizontino - Record TV, Cazé TV, and Paulistão Play

Carioca Championship

- 4:00 PM - Nova Iguaçu vs. Vasco da Gama - Band, BandSports, and Canal GOAT

Taça Rio

- 6:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Sampaio Corrêa-RJ - BandSports and Canal GOAT

Italian Championship

- From 8:30 AM - Matches including Juventus vs. Genoa, Hellas Verona vs. Milan, and others - ESPN 4 and Star+

French Championship

- Matches from 9:00 AM including Brest vs. Lille, Rennes vs. Olympique de Marseille, and Montpellier vs. PSG - Star+

Scottish Championship

- 9:00 AM - Dundee vs. Rangers - Star+

Belgian Championship

- Matches from 9:30 AM including STVV vs. Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp vs. Union Saint Gilloise - Star+

FA Cup

- 9:45 AM - Chelsea vs. Leicester - ESPN and Star+

- 12:30 PM - Manchester United vs. Liverpool - ESPN and Star+

Spanish Championship

- Matches from 10:00 AM including Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo, Las Palmas vs. Almeria, and Atlético de Madrid vs. Barcelona - ESPN, ESPN 2, and Star+

Turkish Championship

- Matches from 10:00 AM including Kasimpasa vs. Galatasaray and Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahçe - Star+

Dutch Championship

- Matches from 10:30 AM including Heerenveen vs. Feyenoord, Sparta Rotterdam vs. Ajax, and PSV vs. Twente - Star+

Premier League

- 11:00 AM - West Ham vs. Aston Villa - ESPN 3 and Star+

German Championship

- Matches from 11:30 AM including Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Canal GOAT, Onefootball, SporTV, and CazéTV (YouTube)

Portuguese Championship

- 3:00 PM - Casa Pia vs. Benfica - Star+

- 5:30 PM - Sporting vs. Boavista - Star+

State Championships and Other Competitions

- Various timings for matches in the Gaucho, Mineiro, Catarinense, Pernambucano, Baiano Championships, and the Argentine League Cup.

For comprehensive coverage, including German Championship games and matches in the Paulista Championship, options include Cazé TV (YouTube), Canal GOAT (YouTube), Max, OneFootball, and more, ensuring fans won't miss any action from today's

