(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer schedule features key matches in the Paulista Championship with São Paulo, Santos, and RB Bragantino, alongside Manchester United versus Liverpool in England and other European league highlights.
Highlights include the Paulista Championship quarter-finals, an English FA Cup classic, and various European competitions.
São Paulo faces Novorizontin at Morumbi, aiming for a semi-final spot. They secured their quarter-final position last Sunday with a last-minute 3-2 win over Ituano.
With one of the best records, Santos meets Portuguesa at Vila Belmiro, favored to advance.
In England, the Liverpool vs. Manchester United clash is a key event. Liverpool is fighting for Premier League leadership, and United hopes home support will make a difference.
The Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona match is also a focal point in the Spanish Championship.
Sunday's Soccer Matches: Viewing Options and Highlights:
Paulista Championship
- 4:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Inter de Limeira - Cazé TV and Paulistão Play
- 4:00 PM - Santos vs. Portuguesa - TNT, Max, and Paulistão Play
- 6:00 PM - São Paulo vs. Novorizontino - Record TV, Cazé TV, and Paulistão Play
Carioca Championship
- 4:00 PM - Nova Iguaçu vs. Vasco da Gama - Band, BandSports, and Canal GOAT
Taça Rio
- 6:30 PM - Botafogo vs. Sampaio Corrêa-RJ - BandSports and Canal GOAT
Italian Championship
- From 8:30 AM - Matches including Juventus vs. Genoa, Hellas Verona vs. Milan, and others - ESPN 4 and Star+
French Championship
- Matches from 9:00 AM including Brest vs. Lille, Rennes vs. Olympique de Marseille, and Montpellier vs. PSG - Star+
Scottish Championship
- 9:00 AM - Dundee vs. Rangers - Star+
Belgian Championship
- Matches from 9:30 AM including STVV vs. Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp vs. Union Saint Gilloise - Star+
FA Cup
- 9:45 AM - Chelsea vs. Leicester - ESPN and Star+
- 12:30 PM - Manchester United vs. Liverpool - ESPN and Star+
Spanish Championship
- Matches from 10:00 AM including Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo, Las Palmas vs. Almeria, and Atlético de Madrid vs. Barcelona - ESPN, ESPN 2, and Star+
Turkish Championship
- Matches from 10:00 AM including Kasimpasa vs. Galatasaray and Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahçe - Star+
Dutch Championship
- Matches from 10:30 AM including Heerenveen vs. Feyenoord, Sparta Rotterdam vs. Ajax, and PSV vs. Twente - Star+
Premier League
- 11:00 AM - West Ham vs. Aston Villa - ESPN 3 and Star+
German Championship
- Matches from 11:30 AM including Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Canal GOAT, Onefootball, SporTV, and CazéTV (YouTube)
Portuguese Championship
- 3:00 PM - Casa Pia vs. Benfica - Star+
- 5:30 PM - Sporting vs. Boavista - Star+
State Championships and Other Competitions
- Various timings for matches in the Gaucho, Mineiro, Catarinense, Pernambucano, Baiano Championships, and the Argentine League Cup.
São Paulo vs. Novorizontino Broadcast:
- Record TV, Cazé TV, and Paulistão Play.
Santos Game Broadcast:
- TNT, Max, and Paulistão Play.
Vasco da Gama Game Broadcast:
- Band, BandSports, and Canal GOAT.
Manchester United vs. Liverpool Broadcast:
- ESPN and Star+.
Live Soccer Games Today:
No games on Globo or SBT.
Live Games on Paid TV:
ESPN and ESPN 4 will broadcast matches including Chelsea vs. Leicester, Manchester United vs. Liverpool, and Atlético de Madrid vs. Barcelona.
Live and Online Viewing Options:
Star+ offers a wide range of matches across various championships.
For comprehensive coverage, including German Championship games and matches in the Paulista Championship, options include Cazé TV (YouTube), Canal GOAT (YouTube), Max, OneFootball, and more, ensuring fans won't miss any action from today's
MENAFN17032024007421016031ID1107986886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.