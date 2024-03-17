Brazil’S Underwater Island: A Discovery Reshaping Maritime Boundaries

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Scientists have turned the spotlight on the Rio Grande Rise, an underwater plateau near Brazil, a submerged island matching Iceland in size.



Unearthed by Brazilian and British experts, it was once brimming with life.



Located 1200 kilometers off Brazil and 650 meters below the ocean's surface, it is a repository of vital minerals like cobalt, nickel, lithium, and rare earth elements, crucial for the shift towards renewable energy sources.



The discovery of red clay, akin to Brazil's tropical soils, confirms that this land was once above the ocean, shaped by the elements under warm, moist conditions.



Further investigations, including a 2013 Brazilian-Japanese expedition, suggest the plateau may contain fragments of ancient continental crust.



It hints at a complex prehistoric geography that challenges understanding of current landmass formation and migration.







Geophysical surveys reveal the plateau's intricate features, such as the Cruzeiro do Sul Rift and ancient terraces, providing insight into its geological and tectonic development.



This research underscores the Rio Grande Rise's economic significance and pivotal role in interpreting Earth's geological and oceanic history.



Marine E-tech projects, backed by international collaborations, delve into the elemental makeup of the Rio Grande Rise.



This multidisciplinary effort aims to decode the origins of its polymetallic deposits and their potential for renewable energy solutions, emphasizing the plateau's contribution to sustainable progress.



The revelation of the Rio Grande Rise as a vibrant islan lost to the sea is a reminder of Earth's dynamic nature.



It opens new paths for exploration, offering insights into our planet's past and foreshadowing future advancements in sustainability and energy.



In 2018, Brazil sought UN approval to expand its maritime zone to include the Rise, requiring proof of geological continuity with the mainland. This discovery strengthens Brazil's claim.

