U.S. Targets $850 Billion for 2025 Defense, with $310 Billion for Arms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. has released its 2025 Defense Budget, which begins on October 1, specifying where funds will go and which assets will gain.



This budget aligns with the 2022 National Defense Strategy and focuses on new threats, especially from China. However, these numbers await Congress's final nod.



In detail, $310.7 billion is earmarked for military hardware, splitting between $167.5 billion for acquiring new systems and $143.2 billion for research and development.



Key investments for 2025 include more THAAD interceptors and upkeep for existing batteries.







The allocation breakdown is as follows:







$61.2 billion to aviation,



$25.2 billion to space systems,



$48.1 billion to maritime endeavors,



$21.1 billion to C4I gear,



$13 billion to ground systems,



$13.3 billion to missile defense,



$29.5 billion to ordnance,



$17.2 billion to tech innovation, and a major

$81.5 billion to mission support.



U.S. Targets $850 Billion for 2025 Defense, with $310 Billion for ArmsThe total defense budget reaches $849.8 billion, a 4% hike from 2024's forecast.It prioritizes nuclear deterrence, funding B-21 bombers, Sentinel missiles, and Columbia-class subs.The 366-page documents reveal $14.5 billion for cyber efforts and $30 billion for combat vehicles like the new XM30.Besides China, Russia is mentioned as a threat, and the U.S. is strengthening its defense against potential attacks. North Korea and Iran are also on the radar.Plans include buying 190 aircraft, ordering 9 ships, including an SSBN, and planning 15 rocket launches for aerospace agencies.This budget clearly outlines the fiscal commitments for various systems, comparing them with past years' spending.