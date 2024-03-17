Tank Shell Uncovered In Azerbaijan's Sumgait

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 112 hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES)
received information about the discovery of ammunition in the
territory of Sumgait city.
Azernews informs that the special risk rescue service (XRXX) of
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was immediately involved in
demining.
After appropriate security measures were taken in the area
together with the employees of the law enforcement agency, it was
determined that the ammunition found during the inspection of the
scene was one 122-millimeter tank shell.
The ammunition was removed from the area for disposal by the
experts of the XRXX's flexible group.
No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the
additional search at the scene and the surrounding area.
