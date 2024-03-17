Russians Attempt To Launch Two Assaults On Left Bank Of Dnipro River Ukraine's Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, Russian invaders attempted to launch two assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River twice and made four attempts in the areas of Robotyne and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces on Telegram .

In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, daily counter-battery fighting continues. The enemy is determined to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

Over the past 24 hours, Russians made two attempts to attack on the left bank of the Dnipro River and four in the areas of Robotyne and northwest of Verbove, but suffered significant losses and retreated to their original positions.

The Ukrainian forces are taking comprehensive measures to maintain and reinforce their positions.

The invaders do not stop aerial reconnaissance, and put pressure using artillery shelling and many combat drones of various types.

The enemy attacked Mala Tokmachka and Makarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region with tactical aircraft, launching nine guided aerial bombs.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 17 March 2024 amounted to about 430,740 troops, including 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded in the past 24 hours.