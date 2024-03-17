One Civilian Killed, Four More Wounded In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian was killed and four others were wounded in the Donetsk region yesterday as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On March 16, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region in Novoselivka Persha. Four more people were wounded in the region over the day," the statement said.

The number of civilian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Since the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has killed 1,885 civilians and injured another

4,716 in the Donetsk region. The total number of civilian casualties in the region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, Russian invaders have intensified shelling of settlements in the Donetsk region since December 2023, so it was decided to extend the mandatory evacuation of the population.