Report shows British flight mayhem gets worse by distant working

(MENAFN) In a damning revelation, an interim report commissioned by the United Kingdom's aviation watchdog, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), has shed light on how remote working contributed to a major air traffic control meltdown last August. The chaos, which resulted in the grounding of thousands of flights during a peak travel period, was exacerbated by key personnel working from home.



On August 28, 2023, approximately 1,500 flights were canceled due to a shutdown of the computerized flight planning system at National Air Traffic Services (Nats) caused by a glitch.



Passengers were left stranded for days as a result of the disruption.



According to the CAA's interim report, published recently, the resolution of the problem was delayed due to the absence of senior engineers over the bank holiday weekend. Shockingly, it took a significant amount of time for essential personnel to arrive at the site and address the issue manually.



The report highlighted that it took one engineer 90 minutes to reach the Swanwick facility in Hampshire to manually restart the system. Additionally, the most senior engineer on duty was not contacted for over three hours after the initial problem arose. Furthermore, Nats, responsible for the UK's air traffic services, waited four hours before reaching out to the company that developed the software.



The investigation into the incident revealed that the meltdown was triggered by the Nats computer system's inability to process unusual yet accurate data in a flight plan submitted for an aircraft traveling from Los Angeles to Paris through United Kingdom airspace. Specifically, the presence of two separate waypoints with identical codes led to a "critical exception error," forcing the system and its backup into a fail-safe mode.



Navigational markers, submitted by airlines to air traffic controllers, are crucial for ensuring the safety of air travel by minimizing the risk of mid-air collisions.



The findings of the interim report underscore the significant challenges posed by remote working arrangements in critical infrastructure sectors like air traffic control. As authorities analyze the report's recommendations, there is a growing call for robust contingency plans and measures to mitigate the impact of similar incidents in the future.

MENAFN17032024000045015687ID1107986843