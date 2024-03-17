British defense head claims West forms no threat to Russia

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with GB News, United Kingdom Defense Secretary Grant Shapps voiced concern over escalating rhetoric from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Shapps accused Putin of engaging in saber-rattling following the Russian leader's remarks about the potential use of nuclear weapons. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has dismissed Western interpretations of Putin's comments as deliberate misrepresentation.



Shapps emphasized that there is no direct threat posed by the West to Russia itself, but rather to neighboring countries such as Ukraine and Poland. His statements come amidst heightened tensions between Russia and NATO, particularly in the context of ongoing military drills and deployments in Eastern Europe.



The United Kingdom Defense Secretary's remarks follow his earlier criticism of Putin's rhetoric during a visit to British troops participating in NATO exercises in Poland. Putin, in a recent interview with journalist Dmitry Kiselyov, warned against the deployment of significant United States military forces to Ukraine, stating that it would cross a "red line" for the Kremlin.



While Putin deemed such a scenario unlikely, he asserted Russia's readiness to respond if provoked. He underscored Russia's possession of advanced nuclear capabilities, stating that the country is prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend its sovereignty and independence if threatened.



Addressing questions about tactical nuclear arms, Putin clarified that while such weapons have never been deployed by Moscow in Ukraine, Russia maintains the principle of using any available means to safeguard its statehood in the face of perceived threats.



The exchange highlights the deepening tensions between Russia and the West, with both sides engaging in verbal exchanges amid concerns over military escalation in Eastern Europe. As diplomatic efforts continue, observers closely monitor developments in the region for signs of further deterioration or potential avenues for de-escalation.

