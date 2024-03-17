Kuwait Oil Tanker Company Launches Digital Employee Feature

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA) -- In an effort to keep pace with the digital transformation in the country and rapidity of technological advancements, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) launched Sunday its "Digital Employee" feature.

The feature aims to promote efficiency, productivity, guarantee accuracy and quality as well as lower expenses, Director of Information Technology and Communications at KOTC, Hani Behbehani, told KUNA.

Behbehani added that the feature had been tried and tested successfully, and it has proven to be time and cost efficient.

The digital technology, he explained, could be put to use in employee data analysis, simplifying work process and decreasing error margin.

Chief of Information Technology work team Bashar Al-Fenaini, described the project as pioneering and exceptional in the oil sector, adding that it greatly contributes to work development.

The project commenced back in 2021, Al-Fenaini mentioned, and was activated in 2023. The technology is meant mimic human behavior and perform complex tasks.

The Digital Employee can achieve simple duties including paid or sick leaves, and can also attend to more intricate matters related purchases, contracts, quotes and approvals, Al-Fenaini illustrated. (end)

