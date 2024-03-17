Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 19 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, March 17 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces conducted a widespread campaign of raids and arrests across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, resulting in the apprehension of 19 Palestinians.The intensified raids sparked clashes in several towns and camps, leading to injuries.The Palestinian Prisoners Society reported that those detained were transferred to occupation security services for questioning, accused of involvement in armed resistance against settlers and Israeli forces.Incidents unfolded primarily in Jenin, Tulkarm, Qalqiliya, Nablus, Salfit, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Hebron, and Bethlehem, where numerous homes were raided. Residents endured hours of detention, followed by rigorous field investigations, while their homes were ransacked, added the Society.